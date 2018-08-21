Are These The 10 Best Places To Take A Date In South Dakota?

There is a lot of presure when you are going out on a first date. You want to impress without being over the top or looking desprate. So you want to put some thought into where you will take that first date.

Best Things South Dakota put out a list of the 10 Best First Date Locations in South Dakota.

Although they included some very cool South Dakota places they left off Al's Oasis. Go figure!? What date wouldn't want that Prime Rib!?

Here are the 10 Best First Date Locations in South Dakota accoding to bestthingssd.com:

Escape 605, Sioux Falls Carnaval Brazilian Grill, Sioux Falls Town & Country Lanes, Canton The Deadwood Social Club, Deadwood NatinalMusic Museum, Vermillion Tally's Silver Spoon, Rapid City La Minestra, Pierre Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City Falls Park, Sioux Falls Custer State Park, Custer

What do you think is missing from this list? What place in South Dakota should be among the Best First Date Locations?