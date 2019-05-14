Are The Oakland A’s Finally Getting a New Stadium?

The Minnesota Twins were once in the same boat as the Oakland A's, as they were in desperate need of a new stadium.

The Twins were rewarded with the gem now known as Target Field and the Oakland A's could only hope for the same result.

According to reports, they are one step closer to doing so.

The city of Oakland has granted the A's a location for a potentially new stadium.

The area is knows as "Howard Terminal" and the stadium would be about a 35,000 seat venue.

Oakland currently plays in the Oakland Coliseum which by most accounts is a dump and at times has literally had sewage in the walk ways in between clubhouses.