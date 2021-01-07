Are South Dakota Rest Areas Open?

With Coronavirus, a lot of publically available buildings and amenities have been closed off to the general public.

Water fountains and bathrooms at public parks quickly come to mind.

So does this mean if you were to take a trip along an SD interstate would the usually open rest areas also be closed?

As it turns out they rotate being open and closed depending on the current season.

"The five Interstate Welcome Centers opened Monday, June 22, 2020. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days per week. The Welcome Center at Wilmot (Interstate 29, mile post 213.8) will close for the season on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The other four centers will close on Sunday, September 27, 2020"- Travel South Dakota.

South Dakota's five rest areas are along both I-90 and I-29 according to the Travel South Dakota website.

So typically travelers can expect these facilities to be open during the mid-May to mid-September months from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

Thus these rest areas should still be open during their typical season despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Travel South Dakota