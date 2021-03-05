Are South Dakota Kids Eating Paint Thinner in Their Cereal?

The answer to the above question, unfortunately, is yes. Sort of. It was brought to our attention, that trisodium phosphate or TSP is one of the ingredients in Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

But that is not the only cereal that contains it. Here are a few others:

Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs (Which my nephew has always loved!)

Kix

Fruit Loops

Cheerios

Trix

Fruity Pebbles

And many others. But before you toss any of these in the trash, let's examine what TSP is and what its purposes are in cereal and other foods.

Get our free mobile app

What is TSP? It is a "packaged, blended cleaning product consisting of 75- to 80-percent trisodium phosphate and 20- to 25-percent sodium carbonate". It is also an "effective, heavy-duty cleaner for problem areas around the house that may be sooty, greasy, or dirty". Painters also use it to make sure their painting surface is "clean and dust-free".

Why is it used in food? It reduces food acidity, emulsifies it, and when used in meat products (yes, it appears in other food), helps cheese's melting ability, and is a "leavening agent in bread, cake, muffins," and other items.

In cereal, it enhances the colors, helps to keep it dry, and also assists in it flowing easily through processing equipment. Almost any food that needs to be processed or frozen contains it.

The FDA approves its use in the food industry. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) aren't crazy about it and have even issued warnings about its presence in our food.

As you can see opinions differ on their inclusion in food products from purposeful to toxic. So truthfully the decision is yours.

For more information, check out the websites below.

Sources: The Spruce, Meritage Med, Mamavation, Seattle Organic Restaurants.