Are Businesses Open In Sioux Falls On Easter Sunday?

People around the Sioux Empire are out and about hopping over to different retail stores before Easter Sunday. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Easter is this Sunday, April 4th...just a few days away!

It's hard to believe Easter Sunday 2020 basically did not happen. Churches were shut down, most families did not gather for a big feast, Easter egg hunts were canceled, and most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic was consuming the entire world.

The pandemic really put a strain on retail store employees throughout the nation. That in and of itself is all the more reason why most companies are giving their employees a well-deserved day off this Easter. Store associates from these companies will have an opportunity to enjoy some quality family time with their loved ones.

Some individuals may still have shopping to do before the Easter Bunny pays a visit. Maybe you're having Easter Dinner and you still need to visit the grocery store to make those final purchases to complete your special menu. Maybe you're spending a night zooming with family and friends. Either way, stores across the country will be open prior to Easter Sunday for you to make those last-minute purchases for your Easter celebrations. Some retailers are even open on Easter Sunday.

Retail Me Not recently identified whether or not certain retail stores will be open on Easter Sunday so you can plan accordingly:

Stores Staying Open On Easter Sunday

CVS

Dollar General

HyVee

PetSmart

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Walgreens

Walmart

Stores Closed On Easter Sunday

Ace Hardware

ALDI

Apple

Best Buy

Big Lots

Costco

Lowe's

Macy's

Office Depot

Publix

Target

Have a very "Hoppy" Easter Sunday! Bring on the ham!