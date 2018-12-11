Apple Watch Credited with Saving a Man’s Life

A 46-year-old Richmond, Virginia father of one, who describes himself as healthy and a gadget addict, recently decided to download the E-C-G app to his Apple watch - and it's a good thing he did because it likely saved his life. If you're not familiar with the Apple E-C-G app, it's much like a portable E-K-G.

And shortly after downloading the app it detected a potentially deadly heart condition called A-fib. A-fib is a serious form of irregular heartbeat which can often time lead to strokes, blood clots or heart attacks. In the case of the 46-year-old man, concerned there might be a problem, he headed straight to urgent care where he got checked out.

The man told a local news reporter there in Richmond that after being told of his irregular heartbeat, the technician operating the E-K-G machine asked him if he owned any Apple stock? He said, "No." That's when the technician laughed and told him he might want to consider buying some because they likely saved his life.

This isn't the first time the Apple watch has saved a life. Earlier this year a woman in California got an urgent alert from her watch that her heart rate had elevated to 190 beats per minute. That prompted her to go to the hospital only to find out she had chronic kidney disease.

Source: Latest Time News