Appe-Teaser Yummy Sneak Peak of Downtown Restaurant Week

Downtown Restaurant Week starts tomorrow (April 2) and concludes on the 10th.

I had the privilege of being able to attend The Appe-Teaser event to kick it all off. At the Appe-Teaser, 5 of the 7 participating restaurants had little teasers of what will be on their menu for the special week. The 5 restaurants that participated in Appe-Teaser were R Wine Bar, Crave, Dada Gastropub, Parker's, and Ode.

Not surprisingly, they were all delicious. I sincerely enjoyed everybody's offerings. I loved that each restaurant had something different, yet scrumptious. It was a wide array of choices and influences from around the world. There were dishes with an Asian flair, Italian, and then some good comfort food as well!

The event took place in one of the galleries in The Washington Pavilion. Such a cool setting. You can check out the new art and eat!

Plus, it was just kind of nice to be out at an event again.

Enough jibber-jabber. You probably just want to see the food, right? We do eat with our eyes first!

And to think this event showcased just the tip of the iceberg as far as food options for the coming week. Definitely got me excited to try more.