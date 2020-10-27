Apparently, Men and Women React Differently To COVID-19

It is becoming blatantly more evident that COVID-19 is truly a unique virus in our world. Why? Individuals who have contracted COVID-19 appear to experience very different symptoms. It's hard to know what to expect from this virus if people are reacting differently.

This pandemic is even dividing genders. Guess what men...apparently the COVID-19 is affecting your gender more than women. Basically, women who contract COVID-19 are more likely to survive this virus than men.

This new study dates back to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in China. The Washington Post reports that China's hospital data shows that COVID-19 was killing far more men than women. This trend is continuing to be relevant around the world. Fast forward to this month...this is a new reality for the United States. "By mid-October, the coronavirus had killed almost 17,000 more American men than women, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," explains The Washington Post in its recent article. The post continues by stating, "For every 10 women claimed by the disease in the United States, 12 men have died, found an analysis by Global Health 50/50, a U.K.-based initiative to advance gender equality in health care."

Most scientists who have participated in this study say that these results are not as surprising as some would think. Genetically, women have stronger immune systems than men. Sabra Klein of Johns Hopkins University spoke to The Washington Post in April of this year explaining that the strength of a woman's immune system can be attributed to sex hormones and chromosomes packed with immune-related genes. Behavior also plays a factor for men and women.

Regardless if you are a man or woman, immune systems do get weaker as you grow older. It's a gentle decline for women, but men apparently experience this change as if they went cliff diving.

You can read further about this fascinating study from the experts by clicking here.

Eating healthier foods, exercising regularly, and getting proper rest on a consistent basis will strengthen your immune system as well as provide that extra burst of energy you just might need!