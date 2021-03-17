Anyone Else In Sioux Falls Have Suffering Succulents? [pictures]

In 2020 lots of folks started new hobbies during the quarantine. I started a succulent window sill garden. I started with just a couple of plants I picked up at Oak Ridge Nursery in Brandon. When I brought them home they looked very healthy. Over the next number of months, they appeared more would-be escapees from a hostage situation.

My mom and daughter are Queens of the Succulents. Me, not so much. They have wonderful indoor plant gardens. Their Sunbursts look sunny. Their Giant Velvet Roses are both giant and velvety. And don't even get me started on their Aloe Brevivolias.

I have sought out both my mother's and daughter's advice on what I may be doing wrong. They have given me great guidance. Perhaps as some people are meant to be musicians, artists, and singers some just are predisposed to have a magical Green Thumb.

Some of my vegetation is fairing better than others but mostly my plant prowess is best summed by the lyrics in the song sung by Seymore in “Little Shop of Horrors” as he laments while trying to keep his extraterrestrial plant from perishing:

I've given you southern exposure

To get you to thrive.

I've pinched you back hard,

Like I'm s'posed ta.

You're barely alive.

I've tried you at levels of moisture

From desert to mud.

I've given you grow-lights

And mineral supplements.

What do you want from me blood?

But I'm not willing to go that far.