Antonio Brown Loses Grievance over Helmet

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.

The arbitrator issued the ruling after holding a hearing last Friday with Brown, representatives from the league and the players’ union.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown said in a statement on Twitter. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet.”

Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France.

Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn’t around the team last week when he had the grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.

