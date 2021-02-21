Anthony Edwards Dunk was the Greatest In Timberwolves History

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not had a lot to celebrate this year but the monster dunk from Anthony Edwards last week was not only their highlight of the year, it had historical context as well.

When Anthony Edwards threw down that huge dunk on Yuta Watanabe of the Toronto Raptors, he executed the greatest dunk in Timberwolf's history.

Check out the other great dunks in Twolves history, with this mixtape Top 10 list of the greatest dunks ever in the history of the franchise.

First of all, let's point out three of those Top 10 dunks came from Andrew Wiggins, but more importantly, none of them were on the caliber of Edwards against Toronto.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, the rookie continues the high-flying acts while still working on his shooting, but no matter the outcome of this season for Minnesota, this is a dunk we will never forget.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.