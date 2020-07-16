Another Top Prospect Chooses the G-League Over College Basketball

The NBA G-League is continuing to take some of the top prospects off the market for college basketball programs as a new wave of players are choosing the pros over one year in college.

Since the NBA hasn't changed their "One and Done" rule, the NBA G-League is reaping the benefits as multiple top prospects this offseason have decided to go to their league over top programs throughout the country.

The latest prospect to choose that path is top-five prospect Jonathan Kuminga who has declined offers from major programs in college basketball to join the NBA G-League.

It really came down to Texas Tech where Kuminga's brother plays or the G-League after he has turned away other major programs.

The G-League program he will enter will be the G-League select team that won't play a full regular-season schedule but will get him a nice salary, professional development, and games against actual G-League teams

Currently, ESPN has Kuminga as the 4th pick in the 2021 NBA Mock Draft.

This isn't going to be the sole option for top prospects moving forward, but it is a great option that a few top prospects choose to take in 2020.

The others include four ESPN Top-100 players, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, and Kai Sotto.

For more information on the NBA G-League and the latest news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.