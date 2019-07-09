Another Reminder About South Dakota’s Poor Teacher Conditions

For years, South Dakota teachers have been saddled with some of the lowest salaries in the nation. Now a new list goes even farther, calling the Mount Rushmore State the worst place for teachers to be in the classroom.

24/7 Wall Street ranked South Dakota dead last in its rankings of the worst states to be a teacher.

Each of the 50 states was ranked using an index of average annual teacher pay, student-teacher ratio, the percentage of new teachers who are expected to qualify for a pension, and the overall state quality grade.

WORST STATES TO BE A TEACHER (24/7 Wall St.)

South Dakota Montana Oklahoma Hawaii Arizona Colorado Maine Mississippi Utah Nevada

The numbers show that South Dakota's average pay of $48,947 is the third lowest in America, behind only Oklahoma ($46,456) and Arizona ($47,597). But the state still fell to the bottom of the list thanks to a very low average retirement benefit and a lack of strict regulations for issuing licenses and evaluating teachers.

These factors contributed to South Dakota schools recently receiving a grade of F from the National Council for Teacher Quality.