Anonymous Donor Gives Avera Health Five Million

Avera Health of Sioux Falls received a five million dollar surprise on Friday.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Avera Health made it known to the public on Friday (January 24) they received a five million dollar gift from an anonymous donor.

According to the story, Avera plans to spend the money to improve patient care and safety projects that were prioritized by both the donor and Avera Health.

Avera Health CEO Bob Sutton told Dakota News Now, “We are thrilled that this donor chose to invest in Avera. We worked closely with this donor to ensure that dollars are stewarded toward those projects identified as priority areas for both the donor and the health system."

Avera also plans to invest some of the money from the gift to be used to help support the farm and rural stress hotline and employee appreciation.

Source: Dakota News Now