Android 10 Is Here, But Not Everyone Will Get It

Google has released its latest operating system, Android 10. If you are an Android user then you might notice that this latest operating system isn't named after a tasty dessert treat, like Oreo or Ice Cream Sandwich. Google said it was too difficult to come up with a dessert for the letter Q, which would be the next letter in Android name alphabet. I guess Queijadinha doesn't roll off the tongue like Lollipop, but I digress.

The last Android update was 9 or Pie. That update was first pushed to Google Pixel phones and everyone else got it weeks or months later. It will be the same deal with Android 10. I have a Pixel 2 and downloaded Android 10 last night and at first glance it appears to be just a tweak rather than a total overhaul. I'm finding little changes every time I use the phone.

Perhaps the biggest news is the new system wide dark mode, an example is shown shown in the right pic. A new theme option is available in multiple colors. Live captioning transcribes media in real time. Permissions have been overhauled and there is an improved share menu. There is a change in the default font and under the hood tweaks too.