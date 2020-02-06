The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Wiggins to the Warriors in exchange for a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

Minnesota will also receive Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman from Golden State.

Wiggins never got a fair shake from the fans in Minnesota and this will hopefully be his chance to actually chase a title unlike the perpetual losing in Minnesota.

Golden State is now loaded for when Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are both back next season with Wiggins having similar stats to Klay over his career and provides a big three once again in Golden State.

Minnesota will hope that D'Angelo Russell can be the All-Star he was in Brooklyn as well as continue to score as he has in Golden State and solidify the point guard position for the Timberwolves moving forward.