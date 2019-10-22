Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins will be donating $22 per point scored this year to underprivileged kids throughout the 2019-2020 schedule.

This is something Wiggins has done last season as well and you have to applaud his charitable efforts.

Considering the high hopes for the progression this season of the former #1 overall pick, hopefully, this will equal a lot of money each game to some kids that could really use the help.

Minnesota opens its season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.