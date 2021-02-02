And The 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…

Another year of delicious burgers is in the books for the 8th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. This burger battle season included a record 24 restaurants for this year‘s friendly competition in Downtown Sioux Falls.

But sadly...there could only be one Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle winner. Over 11,000 votes were counted and the results are in: You're new 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Champion is...Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza's "The Uptowner!"

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza sold 1,809 of the "The Uptowner" burgers during the Burger Battle. From the patty and toppings to the great customer service, Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza's burger stood out from the rest.

So what is "The Uptowner" burger? Our friends at Downtown Sioux Falls break down this year's winning burger:

1/2 pound ground chuck/brisket patty seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic. Healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with diced jalapeños, banana peppers, shredded cheddar on the bottom of a fresh pretzel bun. Melted cheddar and Munster cheese top the burger with Wood Fired charred pineapple tidbits and thick Cherrywood bacon all drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear, and a side of ranch.

For anyone who hasn't tried the burger, Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza did confirm that the "The Uptowner" burger will stay on the menu!

The annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle would not be possible without the support of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation!

Downtown Sioux Falls will provide further information about how many burgers were sold by the end of the week.

Congratulations to Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza!

