If you're a fan of the TV show America's Got Talent you've probably seen ventriloquist, Darci Lynne perform. When she won Season 12 of AGT, she was only 12 years old.

Not only is Darci Lynne Farmer a ventriloquist, but a ventriloquist with stellar vocals. She performs songs with her puppets. The song she and her puppet, Petunia, performed during their audition on the talent competition show was "Summertime."

The judges were blown away and gave her a standing ovation and a golden buzzer, guaranteeing her a spot in the live semifinals.

Most recently, she performed during America's Got Talent: The Champions and was runner-up behind magician Shin Lim.

Darci Lynne recently announced her 2019 Fresh Out of the Box Tour . It kicks off Saturday, April 13 at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis. She'll be on the road almost the entire rest of the year and will make a stop at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Tickets for Pavilion donors go on sale at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 10. Pavilion members and subscribers and buy tickets at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 11 and tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12.

VIP tickets will also be available. Those include premium seating and a post-show meet and greet with Darci Lynne.

Ticket prices range from $55 - $75 for regular admission and $125 for VIP tickets.