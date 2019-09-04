America’s Coffee Favorites
Across the pond, tea is the drink of choice. However, Americans love their coffee.
The Daily Meal asked their readers what coffee was their favorite in a variety of categories.
The categories included pre-ground coffee, instant, decaf, cold brew, iced, etc.
Some of the results were surprising, whereas, a couple of them were totally expected.
Now, for the results.
Best Pre-Ground Coffee- Starbucks
Best Instant Coffee- Folgers
Best Decaf Coffee- Dunkin
Best Keurig Coffee- Green Mountain
Best High-End Coffee- Hawaiian Kona Coffee
Best Fast Food Hot Coffee- McDonald's
Best Fast Food Iced Coffee- McDonald's
Best Cold Brew- Starbucks
Best Pre-Bottled Coffee- La Colombe (I've never heard of this one.)
And finally,
Best Coffee Chain- Starbucks (predictable)
Let's circle back real quick to La Colombe, upon further research this stuff looks amazing. They have the usual flavors such as mocha, peppermint mocha, and even pumpkin spice. But they also have a cold brew shandy! What?!?! It is cold press coffee with Sicilian lemon juice. Interesting.
Personally, this is my favorite coffee.
An iced super skinny hazelnut latte from Scooters!