American Red Cross Moving to New Office

The American Red Cross will be moving to a new home this summer. After closing their current location on north West Avenue the Eastern South Dakota chapter will take up residence at 2925 E. 57th Street in Sioux Falls.

Executive Director for the Red Cross in Eastern South Dakota Patty Brooks states in a release, “because the work of the Red Cross is in delivering services in our communities, there will be no disruption of services during this transition.” “We will continue helping those affected by disasters and work closely with community partners to make sure that Red Cross mission–driven services are provided.”

The change allows the Red Cross to streamline operations and make better use of donor dollars. The new office location will reduce overhead costs, allow the Red Cross to spend less on building maintenance, and put more money back into community services.

For more information on Red Cross programs and services or volunteer opportunities, visit their website.