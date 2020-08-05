Amazon Coming To Sioux Falls

Seattle, Washington based Amazon employs almost 800,000 full and part-time people nationwide. And now it appears they will be expanding their workforce in Sioux Falls.

KELO TV is reporting that Amazon has plans to build a new Distribution Center in Northern Sioux Falls. They report that they have “obtained copies of the building plans and it’s going to be big.” The 4 story / 2 million square foot Amazon Distribution Center is said to be going up in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29.

Amazon is the world's largest online marketplace known for its ability to ship just about anything right to your doorstep. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in July of 1994 by Jeff Bezos, it is the largest employer in the United States.

There is no word at this time as to how many employees the distribution center will employee in Sioux Falls. Standard Amazon wage is $15.00 hour which is double the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a flexible Ramp Back Program and Leave Share Program that allows employees to share their paid leave with their spouse or partner.

According to Siouxfallsdevelopment.com some highlights of Foundation Park include:

• South Dakota´s first mega site

• Megasite - up to 390 acres available

• BNSF Class I rail site

• 117 acres of available rail access

• At the intersection of I-90 & I-29

• Close to Sioux Falls Airport

• BNSF Certified Site

• Xcel Energy Certified Site