Amazon Agrees To Build Sioux Falls Facility

There has been much speculation that Amazon was going to build a distribution center in Sioux Falls.

Today the Argus Leader reported that “Amazon has agreed to build a facility in Sioux Falls, adding 1,000 jobs and $200 million in private investment, as part of a federal grant application for expanding an industrial park in the northwestern corner of the city.”

The speculated 4 story / 2 million square foot Amazon Distribution Center is said to be going up in Foundation Park in northwestern Sioux Falls near I-90 and I-29.

Seattle, Washington based Amazon employs almost 800,000 full and part-time people nationwide. Amazon is the world's largest online marketplace known for its ability to ship just about anything right to your doorstep. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in July of 1994 by Jeff Bezos, it is the largest employer in the United States.

According to Siouxfallsdevelopment.com some highlights of Foundation Park include:

• South Dakota´s first mega site

• Megasite - up to 390 acres available

• BNSF Class I rail site

• 117 acres of available rail access

• At the intersection of I-90 & I-29

• Close to Sioux Falls Airport

• BNSF Certified Site

• Xcel Energy Certified Site