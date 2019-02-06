More than 750,000 Ram Trucks are being recalled by Fiat Chrysler in two recalls. The problem they are addressing is with steering and floor pedals.

The first recall affects over 570,000 Ram heavy-duty trucks. It includes Ram 3500s from 2013-2017, Ram 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis Cabs from the 2014-2017.

Fiat Chrysler is reporting that they have found a steering-linkage situation that may separate over time causing the driver to experience steering loss.

The second recall covers over 190,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickups with adjustable pedals. The recall is necessary to further secure the brake pedals while the adjustable-pedal feature is in use. Fiat Chrysler says they have discovered that activating their feature to move the pedals to their rear-most position could result in the brake pedal falling off. They also say that more than a third of the trucks covered are still in dealer's hands and will be fixed before they are delivered to customers.

You can find out if your vehicle has any current recalls or to get reimbursed for previous recall-related costs just enter your VIN number at Mopar.com .