If you're brave enough to hop on a commercial airline these days, one carrier here in the Sioux Empire is now providing its customers with a new destination out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Allegiant Airlines is now offering a direct flight from Sioux Falls to San Diego.

As Dakota News Now reports, the San Diego destination took flight for the first time as of Friday (June 5).

The San Diego destination is Allegiant's second new offering to the Sioux Falls market in a month, according to Dakota News Now.

Allegiant starting offering a service from Sioux Falls to Nashville last month.

The price is certainly right. Allegiant's website is advertising flights starting as low as $55.00 one-way in June and July as of right now.

With the summer vacation season upon us, I would imagine this new offering will become a welcome addition to many people's travel plans should they decide to hit the friendly skies this summer.

So, now the question becomes, is it safe to travel by plane during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Air travel requires people to spend long periods of time in security lines and airport terminals, that can put you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces.

According to the CDC, most viruses and other germs have difficulty spreading with ease on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes.

With that said, social distancing can be difficult on crowded flights. However, many airlines have put into play numerous health and safety precautions designed to help cut down on the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On their website, Allegiant is assuring their customers you can fly with confidence during this time. They are in constant contact with the CDC and have instituted a number of protocols that exceed the recommendations given by the CDC to help keep airbus travelers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the various steps Allegiant is taking to ensure the health and safety of their customers here.

Source: Dakota News Now/CDC/ Allegiant Airlines