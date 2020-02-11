Allegiant Adding Non-stop Flights from Sioux Falls to San Diego

Sioux Falls travelers looking to spend some time in the sand will soon have another option available to them.

Allegiant has just added a twice-weekly non-stop flight from Sioux Falls to San Diego, California. It is one of 11 new routes launched by the airline.

Service between South Dakota's largest city and California's second-largest city begins June 5 and currently runs through August 17.

During that three-month stretch, there will be flights each Monday and Friday, departing San Diego in the afternoon. The flight back to Southern California departs Sioux Falls later those evenings.

Fares start as low as $59 per person, plus fees.

If you're heading to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport anytime soon, you may want to get a ride rather than parking a car.

The airport's website is advising that public parking lots are near capacity levels and will remain that way for at least the next four to six weeks.