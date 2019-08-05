All You Need to Know about the Minnesota Vikings Preseason Opener

The Minnesota Vikings will play their first preseason game of the 2019 season on Friday and here is everything you need to know about the game.

Opponent: New Orleans Saints

Location: Mercedes Benz Super-Dome

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 7 PM Central

Vikings Unofficial Depth Chart: See Here

Odds: Saints -3 and O/U 37

The Vikings have 4 total preseason games, with two more at home at US Bank Stadium.

After the game on the road against New Orleans, they will host the Seahawks and Cardinals before going on the road to Buffalo before the regular season begins.