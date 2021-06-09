All the Info You Need About Sioux Falls’ Mosquito Spraying

I don't think I'd be lying if I said that we all hate mosquitoes. The biting, the buzzing, the swarming, the sneaking in the house and lying in wait for you to go to sleep.

Okay, there may be some insect repellent manufacturers and entomologists who actually take some sort of pride being in the presence of these nasty little metamorphosing cooties. But I don't want to spend any time with them.

That is why I'm so grateful we have a proactive mosquito control program in Sioux Falls. Does it get rid of all the mosquitoes in the area? No. Because, like it or not, that would be detrimental to our environment. But it helps.

Over the last three years, I have had two friends with family members who are still fighting the residual effects of the West Nile Virus. In one case this insidious disease has paralyzed an otherwise completely normal, active young man and changed his life forever.

If you're someone whose life has been impacted in a devastating way by the bite of one of these creatures, you know the importance of this program.

Every summer the City of Sioux Falls embarks on a schedule of "seasonal spray events". You can find out which mosquito spray zone your home is in by checking out the city's interactive map.

Spraying is done in the evenings after 8 PM and additionally, the bike trails are sprayed twice a week from 3 to 7 AM or the evening between 10 PM to 1 AM. The schedule can change depending on the weather.

There is even Mosquito Reporting Hotline (605-367-8799) if you have an issue in your neighborhood and you can receive spray notifications by text too. Just text SPRAY to 888-777.

For more information see the City of Sioux Falls Health Department.