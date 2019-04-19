All Cleaned Up: Sioux Falls Reopens Every City Park

Good news, all Sioux Falls city parks are once again open to the public just as our temps are about to hit the 80-degree mark this weekend.

The next few days should be absolutely beautiful for you and the family, to get outside and reacquaint yourself with all the different city parks that have been closed for several weeks due to the flooding that has affected so many areas throughout the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting that Thursday, (April 18) the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department removed the barricades and reopened the remaining parks that were still closed due to cleanup efforts that were required to be performed.

City crews, together with community volunteers, were finally able to wrap up the cleanup work that still needed to be done in the remaining parks and along sections of the bike trail system.

With that said, according to KSFY, there are still a few small sections of the bike trail system that remain barricaded. Those areas are still impacted by flood water and debris and will remain closed to the public until river levels recede enough to allow crews to safely complete cleanup efforts to the bike trail system and surrounding areas.

Source: KSFY TV