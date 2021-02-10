Alex Trebek’s Wardrobe Donated to Charity

It's been a little over three months since the world lost iconic Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, yet his impact is still being felt.

The family of the late game show host recently made the decision as to what to do with his legendary wardrobe. After nearly 40 years of gracing the stage in his well-dressed attire, his family had a lot of clothing to donate, as you can imagine.

According to Good Morning America, Trebek's son, Matthew came up with the idea to donate the wardrobe to the Doe Fund charity, which provides work, housing, and education to underserved Americans. Specifically, the clothing will be going to the organization's Ready, Willing and Able program.

According to its website, this branch of the nonprofit focuses on "Providing a working way home for men with long histories of incarceration, homelessness, and unemployment". The goal is to for men to dress professionally in job interviews, and Trebek's wardrobe will certainly help with that effort.

The family says hundreds of Trebek's clothing items will be donated to the nonprofit. Some of the clothing donated will be 14 of his famous suits, 25 polo shirts, 300 neckties, and 58 dress shirts.

For more information on how the Trebek family is protecting Alex's legacy, as well as why they chose to benefit this organization, visit an in-depth article from GMA here.

Story Source: Good Morning America

Story Source: The Doe Fund