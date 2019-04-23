Comedian Preacher Lawson who rose to fame on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is set to roll out the laughs in Sioux Falls as he will perform at the District on Wednesday, may 1st, 2019.

Best known from this past season of NBC’s “ America’s Got Talent ”, Preacher Lawson was a Top 5 Finalist in the show’s highest-rated season to date. Preacher has been bringing his brand of goofy, high-energy comedy to the stage since he was seventeen. Preacher moved 20 times before the age of 10, spending the majority of his childhood in Memphis, TN, but considers himself a native to Orlando, Florida, as he believes it is the city where he grew most as a comedian.

The District doors will open at 8:00 PM and the show will begin at 9:00 PM. It's an all ages show and other than being on a school night it might be fun for the whole family. Tickets are just $27.50. If you want to up close and personal with Preacher - like in the first 5 rows, it's only $39.50 per ticket. Here's the ticket link.

If you are a member of the Districts Concert Club, this is verified show.