Agribusiness Degree Offered at Southeast Tech

People steering toward a career in the agricultural field will find another option waiting them at Southeast Tech.

In a recent release the Preside of Southeast Tech Robert Griggs said, "agriculture has long been the backbone of the South Dakota economy and ancillary businesses play a vital role in that economy.”

This fall, students at Southeast Tech will have one more option when choosing a program of study. Agribusiness has been added as an area of emphasis to Southeast Tech’s existing associate’s degree in Business Administration. “By offering an emphasis area in agribusiness, we can provide students a pathway into the state’s No. 1 industry right here in the Sioux Falls market.”

Students who emphasize in Agribusiness will find careers in agricultural lending, data analytics, chemical or agricultural sales, crop insurance, agronomy, farm management and marketing. They may work at cooperatives, elevators, government agencies and family businesses.

The program requires 67 credits and is laid out to be completed in four semesters with an internship over the summer. Southeast Tech is now accepting online applications for the fall 2019 semester.