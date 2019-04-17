Agency that Runs Missouri River Dams Criticized

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The federal agency that manages dams along the Missouri River received stern criticism from several U.S. senators at the start of a hearing examining this year's flooding.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said during the Wednesday's hearing that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to do a better job of preventing flooding.

Ernst says continuing the cycle of flooding and rebuilding over and over in unacceptable.

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the Corps is too slow and too bureaucratic, and that it doesn't have enough money to complete needed preventative projects. Gillibrand also said Congress needs to get past partisan fighting, especially when it comes to disaster aid.

The Wednesday hearing is being held in Glenwood, Iowa, after spring flooding along the Missouri River caused more than $3 billion in damage in the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.