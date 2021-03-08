After COVID-19, The CDC Has The Zombie Apocalypse Covered

The CDC has really made a strong effort in communicating to the general population the dangers of contracting COVID-19 and how to stay safe. Just when you think nothing else crazy can happen for years to come...a possible zombie apocalypse is added to the mix for 2021.

Believe it or not, the CDC actually has a plan in the event of a 2021 Zombie Apocalypse. Some people may actually believe this prediction could occur this year. Forbes reports that Yearly-horoscope.org iden tified some of the famous prophecies of Nostradamus, a 16th century French physician/astrologer "best known for his book Les Prophéties, which allegedly predicted future events."

Apparently, this is what Nostradamus had to say about an anticipated zombie apocalypse:

Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed.

In all honesty, no one really knows if Nostradamus is behind this prediction. Everyone has their theories and suspicions on what this prophecy means.

Despite what you believe, the Zombie Preparedness Guide from the CDC does offer some helpful tips just in case some zombies come knocking at your door. According to its blog post. "You may laugh now, but when it happens you’ll be happy you read this, and hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about how to prepare for a real emergency."

The CDC recommends having an emergency kit filled with water, non-perishable food, medications, tools and other hardware items, important documents, hygiene products, blankets, and first aid supplies. This kit would obviously also be helpful for natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods.

So will there be a zombie apocalypse in Sioux Falls? According to the prophecies, individuals should at least be prepared for the possibility in 2021!