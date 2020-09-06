Adrian Peterson Lands Back in the NFC North

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson has landed back in the NFC North.

Peterson was cut by the Washington Football Team after they had to get their roster down to 53 players this week.

After being waived by Washington, Peterson became an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team.

On Sunday, Peterson found a new home but it was a familiar place and a place he called home for a long time.

AP landed back in the NFC North on Sunday with the Detroit Lions who signed the veteran running back.

Peterson signed a one year deal worth $1.05 million that does include incentives according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He played his first nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and won an MVP in 2012, but after his child abuse case which Peterson ended up pleading out, the Vikings parted ways after his suspension from the NFL.

Since then, he has played with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Football Team.

Peterson will enter the 2020 season fifth all-time on the NFL rushing list trailing Barry Sanders, Frank Gore, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith.