Add Three More Senior PGA Champions to Sanford International

The field continues to grow for the inaugural Sanford International Golf Tournament in Sioux Falls.

PGA Tour Champions golfers David Toms, Paul Broadhurst and Billy Andrade have officially committed for the September 17-23 event at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Toms just won the U.S. Senior Open Championship. He has eight top-10 finishes this year on the PGA TOUR Champions. During his career on the PGA TOUR Toms won 13 times including the 2001 PGA Championship. He also played on three Ryder Cup teams for the United States.

A native of Walsall, England, Broadhurst is a 4-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, including this year’s Senior PGA Championship and the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event. He is currently ranked 4th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Andrade is a 4-time winner on the PGA TOUR and a 3-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions. He is currently ranked 25th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

They will join a growing field that includes these PGA Tour Champions:

Kenny Perry

Scott McCarron

Fred Couples

Bernard Langer

John Daly

Tom Lehman

Davis Love III

And this event is still looking for volunteers .

