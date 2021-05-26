Adam Vinatieri Announces His Retirement from the NFL

The NFL's all-time scoring leader and future hall-of-fame member Adam Vinatieri has announced his official retirement from the league.

Vinatieri put an official close to his NFL career on Wednesday afternoon (May 26) announcing his retirement on the Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri and McAfee were teammates in Indianapolis from 2009-2016.

Here is the official announcement from the McAfee Show. Please be advised that strong language is also used in the clip

During his time in the NFL, Vinatieri won four Super Bowls. Three of them while he was a member of the New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and one with the Indianapolis Colts (XLI). Vinatieri connected on the game-winning field goal in both Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII. He holds NFL records for most field goals made, postseason points, and overtime field goals made. Also during his career, Vinatieri was named to three Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pro selections, and 19 Player of the Week honors. In total, he appeared in 365 games and connected on 599 field goals and 874 extra points.

The former Rapid City Central Cobbler and South Dakota State Jackrabbit went undrafted in 1996 and went on to play for the Patriots (1996-2005) and Colts (2006-2019). He did not receive an opportunity from a team to play during the 2020 season after having knee surgery at the end of the 2019 season.