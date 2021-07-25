Aberdeen Missing Women’s Body Found In Lake

On Saturday, July 24, Aberdeen Police followed through on a report in which a civilian stated they saw a "suspicious object near the west bridge area of Richmond Lake" according to Dakota News Now.

A car was located within Richmond Lake thanks to the Brown County dive team, and the car was later confirmed as the one in the case of a missing person, Nancee Bitz.

After the car had been removed from the lake, Aberdeen Police were then able to recover the body that was inside of the vehicle.

Sadly, Police believe that the body that was recovered is indeed Nancee Bitz.

Bitz who was 72 at the time of her reported disappearance, was initially reported missing by her family in April of this year.

"“You see these things on television, and it seems almost surreal that it’s happening in your very own family in little Aberdeen, South Dakota,” Bitz’s brother Bill Edwards told Dakota News Now in May"-Dakota News Now.

Bitz was living with her mother before she left suddenly during the evening of Easter Sunday.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, July 25 at UND Forensic Pathology Center located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

"Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bitz’s disappearance is ongoing"- Dakota News Now.

Source: Dakota News Now