Aberdeen Missing Women’s Body Found In Lake

Dakota News Now

On Saturday, July 24, Aberdeen Police followed through on a report in which a civilian stated they saw a "suspicious object near the west bridge area of Richmond Lake" according to Dakota News Now.

A car was located within Richmond Lake thanks to the Brown County dive team, and the car was later confirmed as the one in the case of a missing person, Nancee Bitz.

After the car had been removed from the lake, Aberdeen Police were then able to recover the body that was inside of the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Sadly, Police believe that the body that was recovered is indeed Nancee Bitz.

Bitz who was 72 at the time of her reported disappearance, was initially reported missing by her family in April of this year.

"“You see these things on television, and it seems almost surreal that it’s happening in your very own family in little Aberdeen, South Dakota,” Bitz’s brother Bill Edwards told Dakota News Now in May"-Dakota News Now.

Bitz was living with her mother before she left suddenly during the evening of Easter Sunday.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, July 25 at UND Forensic Pathology Center located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

"Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bitz’s disappearance is ongoing"- Dakota News Now.

Source: Dakota News Now

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Aberdeeen, Nancee Bitz
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top