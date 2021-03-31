We already told you earlier this year that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be hosting Jeopardy, but now we know when.

The longtime fan of the show and superstar NFL QB, Rodgers has been on the show in the past and will return for a stint as the host.

With the passing of the great Alex Trebek, there have been a couple of different guest hosts as the show tries to find its long-term solution.

He will host the show for two weeks with the first show airing on April 5 and in January on a radio show, Rodgers said growing up that Trebek was one of his idols.

Rodgers is sure to be a hit and we all know from his State Farm commercials that he knows how to have some fun in front of the camera.

For more information on the hit TV trivia show, their upcoming schedule, and more, you can visit their website.