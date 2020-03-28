Aaron Rodgers Narrowly Escaped Peru Prior to Coronavirus Pandemic

Aaron Rodgers was vacationing in South America nine days ago when the United State began implementing more strict travel bans and was able to get on a plane home just in time.

Rodgers was in Peru and literally had hours to leave before the travel ban when into place and he and his travel party were barely able to get on a plane before it went into place.

Appearing on Pat McAfee show alongside cohost and former Packers teammate AJ Hawk, Rodgers detailed out the crazy frenzy as he tried to rush to the airport to head home.

Part of the saving grace for Rodgers was the fact that they were traveling privately as he believed if they were traveling commercial they wouldn't have been able to leave in time.

Rodgers compared his excursion to that of the movie Argo saying, "Have you seen the movie 'Argo'? The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Rodger's story was one of many Americans trying to return home before the Pandemic wreaked havoc on the United States and left many stranded.

He was lucky and you could tell he realized that in the tone of his voice as he spoke about the incident on radio.

Since returning home, Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick has been self quarantined as was advised if traveling abroad and haven't experienced any symptoms of the Coronavirus.