A Trip to Rotary and Riverdale Parks

One thing I've noticed since I moved to Sioux Falls is the number of parks and trails the city has to offer. Now that the weather has warmed up, it's been a great opportunity to check some of them out. This week I took my first trip to Rotary Park and walked over to Riverdale Park. It definitely won't be my last. Here's a little of what I saw while there.

Rotary and Riverdale parks are a great way for you and the family to spend a gorgeous afternoon. Check them out sometime!