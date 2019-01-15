The 2019 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan in Sioux Falls is in the books.

On Monday night at the Elmen Center, the Twins Winter Caravan rolled through Sioux Falls and was a big hit.

Last year, the Twins Winter Caravan took a break from stopping in Sioux Falls and fans weren't happy about it, but after a personal guarantee from Twins President Dave St Peter that it would return it 2019, the annual event made its way back to the Sioux Empire.

This years event featured Hall of Famer Jack Morris, pitchers Stephen Gonsalves and Trevor HIldenberger and radio voice of the Twins Cory Provus.

Tons of Twins fans showed up at the Elmen Center to spend the night with the above mentioned Twins guests and were treated to a great program, autographs and optimism about the 2019 season.

Some of the big talking points on Monday night were the new faces from the manager to the players on the field as well as discussing what needs to be done to avoid a season like the Twins had in 2018.

Twins fans can continue to hang out with the team as the 2019 Twins Fest will take place January 25-27 at Target Field.