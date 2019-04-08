To say Sioux Falls is having a few issues with some of its city streets would be an understatement. Case in point, a stretch of street on Western Avenue in the southern part of Sioux Falls. Right now, that chunk of road resembles the aftermath of a 1970's Irwin Allen disaster movie.

Yep, there's no denying the roller coaster of temperatures associated with your typical South Dakota winter, combined with all the precipitation brought on by snowmelt and flooding have definitely taken their toll on a great number of our streets here in the Sioux Empire.

While Sioux Falls city street crews have been diligent has of late patching up potholes around the city, more work still needs to be done.

That work continues on Monday, (April 8) as crews get cracking on a portion of Western Avenue in the southern edge of Sioux Falls that has some big time cracks in it!

KSFY TV is reporting that section of street needs a little TLC thanks to water issues from a nearby fire hydrant.

The city informed KSFY via their Twitter page on Sunday that motorists can expect to see Western Avenue from 95th Street to Timber Oak Trail closed through Monday's commute "at a minimum." It's possible the repair work could take longer than that.

The city recommends that motorists use Louise Avenue or Minnesota Avenue as alternate routes while repair work is underway.

Source: KSFY TV