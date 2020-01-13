A Rusty Old Mustang Just Sold For How Many Millions?

OK, to be fair, this isn't just any 1968 Mustang. This is THE 1968 Mustang GT from the movie Bullitt that Steve McQueen drove in one of the most iconic car chase scenes ever.

This Mustang is on the National Historic Vehicle Register and is recognized as historically significant in the Library of Congress. It's an automotive and movie icon.

That car just crossed the auction block and the hammer dropped with a $3.4 million winning bid at a Mecum Auction last week in Florida.

According to Mecum, this is the highest price ever paid for a Ford Mustang at auction.

It is unrestored in Highland Green paint that is a little rusty and faded and the black upholstery is ripped.

None of that matters because this is THE Mustang that was featured in the 10-minute chase sequence in Bullitt. The Mustang even caught some air a few times on the hilly San Fransico streets as McQueen was chasing a bad guy in a black Dodge Charger.

According to IMDB, McQueen filmed the action sequence with the window down so viewers could see that it was really him driving. A stunt driver Bud Ekins also got some windshield time in the chase scene.

According to Mecum, after filming, the Mustang was sold to a Warner Brothers employee, and later to a New Jersey police detective. He then sold it for $6,000 in 1974 to Robert Kiernan of Madison, New Jersey, who held onto the car until he died in 2014.

The car went 40 years without being driven until recently. It only has 65,000 miles on the odometer.

If you're looking for me, I'll be scoping out the Sioux Falls area junkyards looking for that million-dollar rust bucket.

The Jakarta Post contributed to this story.