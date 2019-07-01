A ‘Night Under the Stars’ to Celebrate the Moon Landing

It might just be me, but lately, I've found myself watching a lot of TV programming relating to the upcoming 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. I watched a documentary on Neil Armstrong last week and because everyone needs a good laugh now and then, have intermittently tuned into a series about how the moon landing could have been faked.

At least the Science Channel series Truth Behind the Moon Landing made it clear that they were there to debunk all the weird conspiracy theories, not lend credence to them.

In any case, a fitting celebration of this momentous achievement which occurred on July 20, 1969, is coming up."A Night Under the Stars" is being presented by the Siouxland Libraries in partnership with Strawbale Winery, on Friday, July 12, from 7:30 to 10 PM, at Strawbale Winery near Renner.

Everyone is invited to participate in the crafts, activities, and lawn games, which library staff will be hosting. Amateur astronomers will be on hand to help people learn about the night sky. You're asked to bring a blanket or sleeping bag, so you're comfy while staring at the stars. And of course, adults, age 21+, are invited to sip a glass of wine!

Tickets are free, but space is limited. You must pre-register for guaranteed admission by 7:30 PM on July 11. You can register online, or by calling the downtown library at 605-367-8700.