How would you like to live in South Dakota and be just a stone's throw away from Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota?

Sounds like a fantasy right?

It could be a reality if one Minnesota lawmaker has his way.

Get our free mobile app

The proposal would give nearly every county west of the Twin Cities the ability to become a part of the Mount Rushmore State as an escape from what Munson says

on his campaign website becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul.'

Back in July, Noem launched an ad campaign that tried to lure Minnesota businesses to South Dakota to take advantage of the state's lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

The harsh reality is that Munson's proposal has practically zero chance of becoming anything but a publicity stunt.

So what do you think?

Novel idea or a complete waste of taxpayer money to even suggest it?

BEST NEW EMOJIS

Look for these new emojis to hit your phones sometime by this fall.