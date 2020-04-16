A Look Inside The “New Normal” At Work

I truly love being in the office each day and not many people can say that. My favorite part about working at Results Radio/Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls is the people. However, when COVID-19 reached the Sioux Empire we had to adjust to the "new normal." Some individuals started to work from home and very few people remain in the office.

Since I am one of the few people still coming into the studio, here is a tour of what the new normal looks like at the station.

I cannot wait until the Results Radio family is back together again. I have a lot of hugs and jokes waiting for you!