9-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Bitten By Shark

Taking a family trip to Florida right now has its challenges but you wouldn't expect one of them to be a shark attack.

Kristine and Ren Weiskopf along with their 9-year-old son Jay had taken a trip from their Eagan, Minnesota home to Miami Beach. On Sunday while swimming not far off the beach the young boy was bitten by a shark.

Jay was taken to a nearby hospital by the Miami Beach Fire Rescue. He was then whisked into surgery where they addressed a 'large wound'.

Local 10 quoted Kristine, his mom, as saying “I was holding his hand the whole time and he was kind of body surfing a little bit and he had fallen on his stomach. He just said, ‘Ow,’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot gray shark just kinda swimming away, so I just scooped him up and ran him up the beach.”

The boy's father Ren said: “I just love him so much. He’s such a great kid and we’re still in shock, but thankful. We thank God that he didn’t take his life. That he’s gonna be OK.”

Kristine Weiskopf posted on her Facebook page, “I know taking a vacation is a risk, but I had no idea this was the risk we were taking...he's okay. Traumatized but okay and we thank God for that.”

The parents report that the doctors have concerns about the possibility of infection in the wound and the long-term effects that the injuries could have on the young boy's mobility, but that their son's prognosis is good.