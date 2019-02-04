9-Year-Old Girl Missing in Pennington County

UPDATE : According to KSFY TV, an Endangered Missing Advisory has now been issued for a 9-year-old Pennington County girl.

Serenity June Dennard was last seen Sunday around 11:20 a.m. at the Black Hills Children’s Home. Authorities say she walked away while not appropriately dressed for the cold weather.

She is 4’9” tall, 100 pounds, has blue eyes and shoulder-length dark blond hair. Serenity was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray tee-shirt with flowers, a purple tank top, dark stone-washed jeans and black boots.

Anyone who sees Serenity should call 605-394-6135 immediately.

Authorities are currently searching for a missing 9-year-old girl in Pennington County.

KSFY TV is reporting that Serenity Dennard went missing Sunday morning, (February 3) around 11:20. The last time someone reported seeing Dennard she was leaving the Children’s Home Society on South Rockerville Road.

According to KSFY, Dennard is described as a 4' 7" Caucasian female, weighing around 90 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder length dirty blonde hair.

She was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots on Sunday morning when she was spotted leaving the Children's Home Society facility.

Authorities tell KSFY TV that Dennard is from Sturgis, and there's a possibility she may be trying to get to her family.

Police ask if you've seen or have had any contact with Dennard to please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (605) 394-6115 .

Source: KSFY TV