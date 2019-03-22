The weather in Sioux Falls is looking great for a change and we know there's probably a mountain of chores to be done around the house and garage. But if you find yourself looking to venture out, here are 9 great things to do this weekend in Sioux Falls.

1. If you missed the first run of Steel Magnolias live stage production you'll get another shot to see it this weekend (3/21 - 3/24) at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. It's showing 7:00 PM Friday and Saturday and 2:00 PM Saturday and Sunday.

2. If you want to catch a new release film at the Century Theaters check out 'Us' - a horror film where a family fights for survival after fours strangers appear, who happens to look just like them. Rated R.

3. Our Sioux Fall pro teams are a mecca for weekend sports enthusiasts so let catch the action as the Sioux Falls Storm host the Quad City Steamwheelers on Friday night at 7:05 PM. March 22 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Storm host the Quad City Steamwheelers. (www.siouxfallsstorm.com)

4. The hard hits continue on the ice as Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey fans gear up and cheer up their team for a Saturday (3/23) night game against the Sioux City Musketeers. The puck drops at 7:05 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

5. Well if you don't like spaghetti, wait...of course you do! The Lion's Club Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Live Auction is happening Saturday (3/23) starting at 4:30 PM at Active Generations. Then a live auction will benefit the many Lions programs in the Sioux Empire. Tickets are only $5! Now that's a heap of good eatin'!

6. The Gift of Hope Concert is set for 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM Saturday (3/23) at O’Gorman High School Performing Arts Center. Featuring music from Christian artist from Mark Schultz. His latest single "All Things Possible," from his new album All Things Possible (September 4, 2012), is a great reminder of how with God anything is possible. A benefit for Catholic Family Services. General admission adult tickets are $30, kids 18 and under are $10.

7. It's the 90th anniversary of the YMCA's Boys Tri-State Basketball Tournament. Each year, hundreds of boys, grades 3-8, come together for an amazing 24-hour mega-tournament. Players come from all over the tri-state area and locations beyond.

8. The Dakota Southeastern Division model railroad club will have The Greater Sioux Falls Model Railroad Train Show and Swap Meet Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at the Multi-Cultural Center, 515 N. Main Avenue to showcase model railroading at its best with multiple model train operating railroads on display. Several of the railroads are available for kids to operate. Vendors buying, selling and trading model trains and supplies. Cost is $5, children 12 and under free with paid adult.

9. Country star Aaron Lewis will perform at the District on Sunday night at 8:00 PM. (3/24). Tickets here.